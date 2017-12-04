VENICE – It was a battle Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium and it was won not only on the field by the Venice Indians, but in the trenches.

It’s ironic considering how run-heavy the team was last year with Matt LaRoche but boy did they wear down the St. Thomas Aquinas defensive line.

Between quarterback Bryce Carpenter and running back Brandon Gregory, the tribe ran the ball 65 times. Not only were they going against a Raiders team filled with Division 1 talent, but a defensive line coached by NFL Hall of Famer and former Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor.

Coach John Peacock reflects on the job done by the line on both sides of the football and what this moment means for him and his football team.

Next up is the state title game for Venice against Bartram Trail on Saturday, December 9, at 3 P.M. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

SNN’s Lynden Blake and Ben Bobick will be traveling with the team all week. We’ll have stories on the Indians’ run throughout this week so stick with us for it all.