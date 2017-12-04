LONGBOAT KEY- Criminals installing skimmers are caught on some of the clearest video the Longboat Key police department has ever seen.

Police say the bandits drove past the Mobil gas station on Gulf of Mexico Drive a few times before making their move, right under the HD surveillance camera above pump number eight.

The pair is seen on surveillance video installing a skimmer after midnight on Wednesday.

The good news, gas station employees say they found the skimmer before any customers used the pump.

The employee’s morning and nightly routine is to check for skimmers, as soon as they open shop and right before closing.

Longboat Key Police Lieutenant Robert Bourque says, the suspects were going to steal the credit card info to make money.

“They turn cloned cards into cash, they are pros. This is probably their livelihood,” Lieutenant Robert Bourque says

If you recognize these two suspects, you’re asked to call longboat key police.

SHARE
Previous articleSarasota man dies after Friday vehicle crash
Next articleNorth Port Fire Rescue seeks public input
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.