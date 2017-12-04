LONGBOAT KEY- Criminals installing skimmers are caught on some of the clearest video the Longboat Key police department has ever seen.

Police say the bandits drove past the Mobil gas station on Gulf of Mexico Drive a few times before making their move, right under the HD surveillance camera above pump number eight.

The pair is seen on surveillance video installing a skimmer after midnight on Wednesday.

The good news, gas station employees say they found the skimmer before any customers used the pump.

The employee’s morning and nightly routine is to check for skimmers, as soon as they open shop and right before closing.

Longboat Key Police Lieutenant Robert Bourque says, the suspects were going to steal the credit card info to make money.

“They turn cloned cards into cash, they are pros. This is probably their livelihood,” Lieutenant Robert Bourque says

If you recognize these two suspects, you’re asked to call longboat key police.