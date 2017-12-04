SIESTA KEY – Thousands of barefoot festival-goers got the full Siesta Key beach experience coupled with great seafood and music this weekend.

Organizers moved the second annual Siesta Beach Seafood and Music Festival farther south at Siesta Beach so vendors could pitch tents in the pure white crystal mineral sand at the south end of the pavilion.

Visitors were able to choose from dozens of popular seafood plates and restaurants or hang out at bar lounges, beer gardens or VIP tents. Eight local bands provided the music.

The Herald-Tribune reports a rotation of more than 30,000 people attended this weekend’s event, which is part of a series of seafood festivals hosted by Paragon Fine Arts Festivals. They also host seafood events at St. Armands, Venice, Sarasota, Englewood, St. Petersburg, Boca Raton and Tampa.