SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota police officers are investigating a traffic crash involving a pedestrian that occurred shortly after 10 P.M. Friday, December 1.

A black 2008 Honda was traveling eastbound on Fruitville Road, approaching Lemon Avenue in Sarasota.

Seventy-one-year-old John C. Boyd of Sarasota was crossing Fruitville at a crosswalk against a walk signal when he was struck. Boyd later died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

The driver has been cooperative throughout this ongoing investigation.