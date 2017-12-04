SARASOTA COUNTY-The Sarasota Police Department is trying to figure out who fired gunshots early Friday.

Shots rang out in the area of the Hollywood 20 parking garage at 2:30 a.m.

According to officials, these two individuals are believed to have been in that area when the shots were fired.

The police department found three shell casings on the west side of the parking garage, 100 yards north of the Old School Bar.

Sarasota Police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge, says there were no reports of any injuries.

She says she hopes the people caught on camera will cooperate.

If you have any info, contact the police department or Sarasota crime stoppers.