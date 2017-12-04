Say goodbye to free parking in downtown Sarasota garages.

The herald tribune reports:

In a 4-1 vote Monday, city commissioners approved paid parking for the State Street and Palm Avenue garages.

Beginning mid-January, the first three hours of parking will remain free…

But those who stay for four hours will be charged $3, and every hour after that will cost you $1.

The city parking director told the Herald Tribune the change will give drivers more free hours in the garage than on the streets, and will raise money for the parking department.