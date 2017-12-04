NORTH PORT- North Port Fire Rescue is asking for the public’s help as they serve a growing community.

They are holding a community input session tonight and the Morgan Family Community Center to find out concerns the community has, and what programs and services they find most useful. The study will also look at analytical data to see what areas of the city have the most activity and will cost around $60,000. Fire Chief Bill Taaffe says as they grow it’s important to get the community perspective.

“We’ve got the Atlanta Braves coming,” City of North Port Bill Taaffe said. “We’ve got new communities in West Villages, and we’ve got a lot of construction and expansion here in what would be called the City Proper as well. How do we deal with all of that future growth coming at us? How do we better serve our community as a Fire Department, so that’s what this study is doing.”

If you couldn’t make the meeting you can drop off your written concerns to the Fire Rescue Department on City Center Blvd.