MANATEE COUNTY – Imagine being transported down the coast dangling hundreds of feet over Sarasota bay in a gondola.

While the Sarasota/Manatee Barrier Islands Traffic Study is only in its infancy, scheduled to be complete by next fall, the gondola is definitely one of the more unique change-ups to smooth out the flow of traffic from Sarasota to Lido.

According to the Bradenton Herald, residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the FDOT’s study and meet with staff at a public information workshop Tuesday, December 5, in Longboat Key.

A gondola that goes from Sarasota to St. Armands Circle is one of several suggestions for alternative modes of transportation advised in the study.

If you like or dislike the idea to have one of your own, head to the workshop on Tuesday at the Longboat Key Island Chapel from 4:30 to 6 P.M.