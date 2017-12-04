MANATEE COUNTY – The Checkers restaurant at 8357 Lockwood Ridge Road in Manatee County was robbed Sunday, December 3, by a man claiming to be armed.

A man wearing black clothing did not reveal a weapon but implied he had one, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Bradenton Herald says the suspect took an undetermined amount of money and ran out of the restaurant at 1 A.M. No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.