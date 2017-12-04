VENICE – The Venice High Indians are going to State Saturday, but the Venice community won’t let them leave for Orlando without their support.

Venice Mayor John Holic says Venice excitement is at an all time high and is confident the Indians can win it.

“My message to the players is to keep that attitude they have now, and let it grow for the entire year,” Holic said.

The Indians’ friends over at Bill Buck Chevrolet also had a message for the team.

“Good luck, congratulations, you’ve already accomplished a tremendous amount, and we’re gonna go kick butt in Orlando,” Business Development Manager Harold Shead said.

Last but certainly not least, the Indians’ neighbors at Venice Elementary School wanted to show their support.

They made a sign last week and brought it to the Indians’ practice, giving them a confidence boost to beat St. Thomas Aquinas.

“When they saw the signs, they left their stretching and came over and high-fived and just spoke to some of the fourth graders,” Venice Elementary P.E. teacher Jeff Callan said.

The students made new signs this week to help the Indians take down Bartram Trail Saturday.

“You know Jaivon Heiligh, he was a fourth-grader at Venice, so it’s an eye opener to them, you know, ‘Maybe I can do that,'” Callan said.

The Indians take on the Bears at 3 P.M. Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.