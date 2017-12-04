SARASOTA- A crash on Bee Ridge Road This morning, over turns a car, sends one to the hospital and leads to another car crash.

Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the two crashes.

The first crash was between a Toyota heading Eastbound on Bee Ridge Road and a Ford Focus. The Focus overturned sending the driver to the hospital, their condition is not known at this time.

After that crash a car heading westbound was rear–ended, the driver of the 4th car exited the vehicle sending the car back hitting the focus again.

Traffic was shut down West–bound on Bee Ridge at Beneva for over an hour. Both crashes are investigated separately.