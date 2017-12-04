VENICE – The city of Venice had a setback last month involving mitigation fees. It involves its legal attempt to enforce the payment of extraordinary mitigation fees tied to annexation agreements dating back to 1999 after a special magistrate ruled against its motion to dismiss a counterclaim filed by Neal Communities.

The Herald-Tribune reports the next step for the city would be to file an exception to that proposed order with 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Frederick P. Mercurio.

A judge’s ruling could mean paying back all mitigation fees collected over the past four years, which is now almost $1.4 million. It could also mean a loss of future fees on more than 40 pre-annexation agreements, estimated at up to $12 million, once all homes are built out.

Neal Communities contends the fees are unconstitutional because they’re not directly tied to the development’s direct impact on the community.