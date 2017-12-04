SARASOTA COUNTY-If you still don’t have a Christmas tree, experts are saying buy them this week before they’re gone.

The Herald Tribune says there is a nationwide shortage of Christmas trees all because of the Great Recession a decade ago.

It takes ten to twelve years for trees to grow before they can be placed on the market

Most trees sold in Florida come from North Carolina which was impacted.

Rising costs and labor production for trees are rising.

This in turn forces tree buyers to purchase less because of the costs.

Tree distributors encourage residents to buy early and not during the week before Christmas.