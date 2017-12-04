CORTEZ- A body was found Sunday morning in the Egmont Key area and could be a Cortez boater who went missing in late November.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had not yet identified the body by Sunday night, but it could be 64-year-old Fraser Horne, according to our coverage partner, W-FLA.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for him on November 19th. Horne was reported missing around 6:15 p.m. November 17th by his wife, Michele Horne, who told officials her husband left from Egmont Key on his boat but did not return.

The boat and a dog were found but not him. Fraser is from Canada, but he has a winter home in Cortez.