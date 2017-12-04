FLORIDA – Bowl games are set for college football. Here’s what’s happening locally.

In the Area Bowls Games, Temple plays FIU in the Gasparilla Bowl at the Trop on the 21st. The Wolverines of Michigan play South Carolina on New Year’s Day at Ray Jay in the outback bowl.

As for some Florida teams, USF goes to the Birmingham Bowl for the second straight year to take on Texas Tech.

Florida State, who just became Bowl eligible, plays in the Independence Bowl against Southern Mississippi as they search for Jimbo Fisher’s replacement.

The U takes on Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl and undefeated UCF plays the Auburn Tigers in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.