SARASOTA – Road closures from the Sarasota Holiday Parade Saturday leave some business owners irritated.

According to business owners on Main Street, roads along Main Street in Downtown Sarasota started closing as early as 7 A.M., twelve hours before the start of the parade.

Businesses are hoping the Sarasota Police Department closes off Main Street a little later in the day next year.

Tammy Rush says her business made more than 60% less revenue Saturday than December 2nd last year.

“We’re just getting started for the day. We may open at 10, but downtown doesn’t really start happening until about 11. So, when you’re sitting there with nothing to do except look at the barricades, you get rather upset. There’s quite a few that I’ve spoke to,” Rush said.

Sarasota Police Department Spokesperson, Genevieve Judge says these blockades are put in place for the public’s safety.