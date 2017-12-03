SARASOTA – The downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade returns for its 22nd year this year.

The theme of the Parade this year pays homage to the Greatest Parade on Earth.

2017 marks the 65th anniversary of The Greatest Show on Earth, a film that immortalized Sarasota as the Circus region of the southern U.S.

Local circus performers, stars from the film and celebrity guests participated as well as high school marching bands, area churches and nonprofits and local businesses.

The Sarasota Holiday Parade has begun! pic.twitter.com/pJSCKdtcuU — SNN (@SNNTV) December 3, 2017