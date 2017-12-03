SARASOTA – Phillippi Estate Park transforms into puppy paradise Sunday afternoon.

Animal lovers from Apollo Beach right here on the Suncoast come out to the 6th Annual Jingle Paws Jubilee.

More than 80 vendors from shelters to animal clothing companies stationed booths at the event, hosted by Suncoast Pet Magazine; The goal is to give furry friends a home.

“…Beautiful animals that just want to be loved that are abandoned because they’re a little bit ill or they’re a little bit old or they’ve got an injury that’s too expensive, and this is a difficult economy, I understand this. But animals give such unconditional love and no matter what they’ve been through, they’re willing to love again and they should be given the chance to do that,” said Candace Botha, Event Organizer.

Jingle Paws honors pets and their parents; competing in a holiday costume contest and taking pictures with Santa.