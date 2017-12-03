UPDATE: News Channel 8 reports the body is of a white male, possibly in his 60’s.

MANATEE – Authorities are trying to identify a body that was found Sunday near Egmont Key.

News Channel 9 reports a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that a good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard at 7:30 a.m. after discovering the body.

The Coast Guard then contacted the FWC and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office,

Details have not been released about the exact location where the body was found or whether the body was that of a male or female.

FWC officers are working with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to identify the body.

The FWC said an active investigation is underway

No other details have been released.