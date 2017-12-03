SARASOTA – It’s the first of its kind on the Suncoast. Knockerball N’Ninjas is coming to the Sarasota Square Mall. Could attractions like these help malls reinvent themselves?

Malls across America are struggling. There are quiet stores and closing storefronts.

“Malls are undergoing they are in a period of change,” said Emmy Glick. She and her husband, Elvin, are apart of that change, bringing a unique experience to one of Sarasota’s own malls.

Its called Knockerball N’Ninjas.

Slipping inside a giant bubble, becoming a human bumper car. “We’ve had from age three all the way to 85 go into the ball,” said Glick.

Now taking it a step further, they created a Ninja Warrior-style training course. “We’re proud we have the 15-foot warped wall and that’s about a half a foot taller than the one that’s on the TV program so that’s our pride and joy.”

Planning to add combat archery, foot darts and an aerobics class, Glick says they are appealing to a new type of consumer.

“They do so much online and that technology that they don’t come into the mall as much. This is kind of something for everyone,” said Glick.

A good way to get up and get active, Knockerball takes exercising to a whole new level.

“If they are not on a device, they don’t know what to do with themselves so we want to get everyone off the couch, off their devices at least for a period of time and get them to come out and have some physical activity and have some fun with their friends and their families,” said Glick.

Knockerball N’Ninjas will open soon at Sarasota Square Mall.