SARASOTA – More than 200 people laced up their sneakers for the CAN Community Health 2017 AIDS Walk in Sarasota.

This year’s 11th Annual AIDS Walk was held December 2 from 8 A.M. to noon at J.D. Hamel Park in downtown Sarasota. Participants walked across the John Ringling Causeway Bridge to the intersection of Bird Key Drive and John Ringling Causeway and back again to J.D. Hamel Park.

Community members, local schools and other organizations came together for a morning of healthy exercise and camaraderie.

Services included free Rapid HIV testing and opportunities for participants to learn more about HIV.

