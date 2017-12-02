SARASOTA – The Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade is December 2 at 7 P.M. The Sarasota Police Departments issued the following road closures:

7 A.M. Saturday until 12:30 A.M. Sunday: Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to U.S. 41

7 A.M. Saturday until 12:30 A.M. Sunday: Audubon Place closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road

12 P.M. Saturday until 12:30 A.M Sunday: Fletcher Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road

Concrete barriers lining Main Street in Downtown Sarasota. Watch the Weekend Edition at 1 PM for Holiday Parade road closures. pic.twitter.com/IivAT7SLBT — SNN (@SNNTV) December 2, 2017

12 P.M. Saturday until 12:30 A.M. Sunday: Wallace closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road

12 P.M. Saturday until 12:30 A.M. Sunday: East Avenue closed from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

12 P.M. Saturday until 12:30 A.M. Sunday: School Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road

2:30 P.M. Saturday until 12:30 A.M. Sunday: Lemon Avenue closed from First Street to Main Street

3 P.M. Saturday until 12:30 A.M. Sunday: Gulfstream Avenue closed from U.S. 41 to McIntosh