VENICE – When John Peacock took over as Venice head coach in 2007, he had one goal: bring a state title back to Venice for the first time since 2000.

After ten years, he’s finally in the position to do just that when Venice takes on Bartram Trail in Orlando for the 7A Football Vhampionship.

An emotional Peacock isn’t satisfied with knocking the three-peat state champs out of contention. He wants the hardware. And there’s no team he’d rather win with.

I said something special was going to have to happen here tonight for @VeniceIndianFB to get the W. A special night indeed! The Tribe knock off 3-time defending state champion @STA_Football 27-20 to advance to the 7A state championship! @SNNTV #FridayFootballFever #flhsfb pic.twitter.com/TVxtt5rkKr — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 2, 2017

There’s senior Jared Bailey who had the huge interception, securing the win for Venice.

Indians versus the Bartram Trail Bears kicks off at 3 P.M. Saturday, December 9, in Camping World Stadium. Tickets are for sale for the games on Ticket Master, just search FSHAA Football.

Friday was a big night for Senior Bryce Carpenter… his last game in Powell Davis Stadium, and he got his 45 win, an area record. He got it done with Jaivon Hiliegh who now, according to MaxPreps, is second in the nation in receiving yards at 2000.

Don Brennan, Lynden Blake and Ben Bobick will be in Orlando next weekend for the big game.