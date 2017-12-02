SARASOTA – More than 200 people laced up their sneakers Saturday morning for the AIDS Walk in Sarasota.

In Sarasota and Manatee County there are just fewer than 3,200 cases of people living with HIV/ AIDS.

“We happen to be a family with two dads, there are families out there with aunts and uncles, grandparents and those families can also be touched by AIDS and we want to come out here strongly to support that,” said Greg Wollaston.

Men, women, children even pets walked from Bayfront Park over the Ringling Bridge for the AIDS Walk to spread awareness.

“I think it’s very important that everyone get out there and learn as much as they can, not just about the prevention techniques and the treatments that are out there. But the more they know about this disease, the less afraid I think they will become,” said David Culver.

Ending the stigma, raising awareness one step at a time.

“With the numbers being as staggering as they are especially here in the Sarasota County it is imperative that they come out and be tested it is imperative to know what their status,” said Minority AIDS/HIV Social Services, Dr. Joyce Dent-McNair.

CAN Community health offers HIV/ AIDS testing and treatments.

It always begins with education awareness and then acceptance. CAN is a wonderful organization that helps to make a difference in the lives of these individuals every single day,” said Dr. Stephen Covert.