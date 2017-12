An accident on US 41 leaves one man dead after he was hit while riding his bike.

It happened at the intersection U.S. 41 and Buckeye Road, authorities say Clarence Greene JR. was driving in the outside lane and drove onto the shoulder of U.S. 41 driving into the back of Gary Kittel’s bicycle.

Kittle was wearing a helmet but died due to his injuries, Greene left the scene but was later apprehended by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges are still pending.