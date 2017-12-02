ENGLEWOOD – The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club teams up with Meals of Hope, packing more than 100,000 meals Saturday, December 2.

“We had too many volunteers today and too much money so we packed more food than we needed and we have some people here enjoying the music because we don’t have any work for them, says James Hinch, the president of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club.”

More than 400 volunteers from the Englewood community created a holiday without hunger, creating 144,000 meals in two hours, surpassing their goal of 100,000 meals. They packed cinnamon apple oatmeal in assembly lines. With additional donations, the menu expanded.

“We’re also doing a pasta and tomato sauce. Both of these meals require just water. they’re all fortified. So, these are healthy for families.”

Meals will be donated to local churches, schools and food pantries.

The Lemon Bay Englewood Rotary Club packs 144,000 meals in under TWO hours this morning. More at 5🎄 pic.twitter.com/t6EIxWP21v — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) December 2, 2017

“We have children as young as four years old and retirees that say, ‘We want to volunteer, we can’t stand for two hours’, so we got them a chair.”

“We would love to continue this tradition.”