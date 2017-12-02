BRADENTON – It’s a record sell-out for the 2017 Bradenton Blues Festival.

The annual festival drew in more than 3,000 people this weekend, not just from the U.S. but from Germany, Canada, UK, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Performers include Blues Hall of Fame inductee Joe Louis Walker, 2017 Blues Music Award-nominated Vanessa Collier and Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band.

Some attendees are on the Suncoast this weekend just to catch these blues legends.

The Bradenton Blues Festival is jam-packed this afternoon. We'll have more about the sold-out event at 5 @snntv pic.twitter.com/Ph1WjM6B7S — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) December 2, 2017

Don O’Neil, who came down from Pittsburgh for the festival, says, “[The festival] sold out November… last month. There was a good crowd last night. There was a free show with two bands. This crowd is tremendous… lots of energy. There are a lot of blues people here.”

The weekend wraps up Sunday, December 3, with the Bradenton Blues Brunch prepared by chef paul Mattison. The festival will return next December.