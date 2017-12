MANATEE – A stabbing at a Manatee County bar sends one person to the hospital.

It happened in the 5600 block of 15th Street East Deputies responded to the bar where they located James Carleson with a laceration on his arm and he was later taken to a area hospital.

Deputies learned that a fight took place in the parking lot where the stabbing occurred.

No one has been arrested and this is a ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the MCSO or crime stoppers.