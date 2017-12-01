SARASOTA – We have an update to a story we brought to you last night. Wreaths Across America-Sarasota needed more than 3-thousand wreaths to reach their goal of 12-thousand.

The organization places a remembrance wreath on each veteran’s grave at the Sarasota National Cemetery to show they’re not forgotten.

But because of the active hurricane season, donations were down.

Thanks to our viewers and donors from all over the nation every fallen hero will have a wreath for the holidays.

The Sarasota Military Academy is now asking for volunteers to be part of the event.

The ceremony will be at 9:30 A.M. December 16th.