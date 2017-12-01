UPDATE: The Venice Indians took down the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders last night 27-20 in a thrilling matchup. Next week the Indians will take on the Bartram Trail Bears kickoff time is at 3 pm Saturday in Camping World Stadium.

And if you want to go support Venice, tickets are for sale for the games on ticketmaster.com, just search FSHAA Football.

VENICE – In this week’s Friday Football Fever Game of The Week the Venice Indians take on the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders in a rematch of last years playoff match-up.