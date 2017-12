MANATEE COUNTY-A Thursday night shooting in Oneco sends two to the hospital.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman suffered non–life threatening injuries after shots were fired in the neighborhood last night.

Deputies patrolling the area heard gunshots around 9:30 and arrived to the scene at the 1000 block of 61st Avenue Terrace East, and found an 18-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.