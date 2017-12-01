SARASOTA COUNTY-Santa Claus makes a visit to the Suncoast as the Christmas season gets underway.

Good ole Saint Nick pulled in on his sleigh with Mrs. Claus Friday night.

It was the Annual Holiday Night of Lights on Saint Armand’s Circle.

Hundreds showed up to sing Christmas carols and witness the lighting of the 55 foot Christmas tree.

Kids were able to get a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Venice resident Chris Pauling has been bringing his family to this event for nine years.

He says it’s all about making memories.

“We have one of our favorite family pictures from this Santa Claus and Charlize was crying and Juliet had a big smile on her face and we have that one up all year. Don’t we?”

The Holiday Night of Lights will return next Christmas for its landmark 40th year.