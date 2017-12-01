SARASOTA- A Sarasota doctor must pay nearly $2 million after U.S. prosecutors say he performed unnecessary medical procedures.

The government accused Dr. Arthur Portnow of submitting false claims to Medicare to perform ultrasound tests between August 2009 and August 2017.

The Herald Tribune reports that Portnow will pay a $1.95 million settlement.

The case stemmed from a Whistleblower Lawsuit filed by one of his former employees. She will receive about $350,000 of the proceeds as a reward.

Tips from all sources about potential fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement can be reported to the Department of Health and Human Services at 1-800-447-8477.