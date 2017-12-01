SARASOTA- 1500 children from newborns to 18 years old haven been removed from their homes from abuse or neglect in the 12th Judicial Circuit.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the 12th Judicial Circuit of Florida’s Guardian Ad Litem program to collect toys for these children until December 15th.

Accepting donations from toys to gift cards.

“The holiday toy drive is special for us for this season because this the first time in 30 years that we’ve been able to have a facility, a lobby of our own that we can call home. We’re opening to the public. People can come in at any time from 7 to 7 and see the facility and drop off toys,” said Mycah Schaefer with Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Donations can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office located at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard in Sarasota.