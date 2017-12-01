MANATEE COUNTY- Santa is making his list and checking it twice, and the elves on the Suncoast are getting ready.

It takes a lot of work, volunteers, and donations to turn the airport fire station into Santa’s workshop, but President of Flight to the North Pole Sidney Ettedgui says the smiles on kids faces make it all worth it.

“There eyes are bigger than anything else,” Ettedgui said. “They’re all waiting to get a hug from Santa.”

Over 150 kids will meet Santa at the 32nd Flight to the North Pole Event for terminally ill children in the community and their families.

“We have home depot bringing all the crafts and they can build a lot of different things,” Ettedgui said. “And we have the face painting, we have the sleigh because we have 7 tons of crushed ice that are going to be there for them.”

But the fun doesn’t stop at the airport.

“This year’s event is going to be way bigger,” Ettedgui said.

A week after Santa lands, he’ll be visiting two schools for students with special needs.

“All the fundraiser that we did throughout the year,” Ettedgui said. “Were able to allow us to buy gifts for the rest of the children.”

“We have lots of students who are in great need for little gift once in a while,” Paul Lipinski said. “And to feel appreciated.”

McKay Academy Principal Paul Lipinski says he can’t wait to see the kids faces when Santa comes in.

“I think it’s partially still a little secret for them,” Lipinski said. “They know that there is a special event on the 15th, but we really didn’t tell them a lot.”

“It’s just going to be more smiles and more happy faces throughout the event,” Lipinski said.

For information on how you can donate visit http://flighttothenorthpole.org/