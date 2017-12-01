MANATEE COUNTY-A man is arrested for attempted murder after deputies say he stabbed a man in a gas station parking lot 2 weeks ago.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says Omar Simmons is in the Sarasota County Jail charged with attemped murder.

On November 14 he was witnessed leaving a vehicle at the Marathon Gas Station at 5942 14th Street West in Bradenton, where a 37-year-old man was stabbed.

The man stumbled out of the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital with non–life threatening injuries.

Simmons is being held without bond.