VENICE – Some post season honors for a few Indians on the state championship volleyball team.

It was a clean sweep for the Tribe at the 8A awards.

Senior Kelly Hubbard took home 8A Player of the Year honors.

Hubbard had 361 kills and 81 blocks this season.

Head coach Brian Wheatley took home the 8A Coach of the Year award.

In 24 years with Venice, Coach Wheatley has a 596–153 record.

He and the Venice Girl’s Volleyball team won their 5th state championship just a few weeks ago.