LAKEWOOD RANCH – In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Oasis Church in Lakewood Ranch.

Church staff and members are getting ready for Saturday’s inaugural Holiday Market & Benefit.

The event donation is $1 at the door, and there are higher, optional admission prices. The admission proceeds benefit the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch.

Several vendors will be on hand along with food trucks and a bake sale. The church is located at 5215 Lorraine Road, between State Road 70 and State Road 64.

Market organizer Raquel Mateer talks about the highlights of the event, running from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. Saturday at the church.

