MANATEE COUNTY – The Duette Community Association is hosting its second fall festival.

Proceeds will go to help construct a community museum in the retired Duette school building to save the Duette community heritage.

Duette Elementary, Florida’s last one-room school, closed in 2016.

The Bradenton Herald reports, they hope to build the community museum.

Featured for the festival is food, games, including a Christmas tree maze, silent auction, Christmas carols, and arts.

If you’re interested it’s at 11 A.M. Saturday on the grounds of Duette Elementary School.