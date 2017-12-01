SARASOTA – If you’re one of those people that dread Daylight saving time, it could be a thing of the past.

The bill proposed by Sarasota Senator Greg Steube will eliminate Floridians from changing their clocks twice year, whether a morning person or a night owl it’s a controversial issue.

Dr. Matthew Edlund says the effects of daylight saving time on sleep and a person’s mood is immense.

“When the times change we basically go under national jet lag the whole country and a fair percentage of the population especially as we get older doesn’t adjust real well,” said Edlund.

First established during World War I, springing forward and falling back in time has become part of the routine.

“It’s something I have grown up with that all of us have grown up with I do enjoy when it falls back though to get that extra hour of sleep,” said Hannah Nahrwold.

Steube introduced a bill abolishing the shifting of the clocks during the fall and spring.

“You get used to one cycle of eating waking up and going to sleep and the suns in a different place and you think you need to go to bed earlier now cause its dark early,” said

Kathleen Sherrow.

Its easier for some people to adjust.

“I prefer this time right here. It works out perfect, you know if I want to do something in the evening. I’m generally not out working so you can do anything after dark it doesn’t matter,” said Jim McCormick

If Steube’s bill passes, Governor Rick Scott would only need to sign it to make it a law.