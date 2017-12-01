SARASOTA- December 1st is World AIDS Day, kicking off AIDS awareness month.

Friday afternoon CAN Community Health, formally known as Community AIDS Network, hosts an annual luncheon honoring those living with and those who have lost their battle to AIDS.

With some guest speakers coming all the way from Fort Myers with CAN’s partner, The McGregor Clinic.

“Bring the community together to understand that yes, it is still important to be tested and yes, people are still being affected by HIV,” said David Fairman-Jackson, a guest speaker from The Mcgregor Clinic, “But the victory is people are living longer, healthier lives and they’re being advocates and being their own leaders and coming out to be tested so we appreciate that and the community has embraced that with open arms.”

AIDS Awareness month continues Saturday with the Sarasota AIDs Walk at 8 a.m. at the J.D. Hamel Park.