SARASOTA- Wreaths Across America-Sarasota dedicates a wreath to each fallen hero, by putting one at the tombstone. But this year, they’re far from reaching their goal.

They need 3500 more to reach their goal of 12000 otherwise thousands of graves be left empty for the holidays.

Wreaths Across America-Sarasota says, sponsorship’s are low this year because of the active hurricane season.

A live remembrance of wreaths placed at their grave sites costs $15 dollars for each.

The deadline is 10 pm Friday, You can donate at https://sarasotawreaths.com/

