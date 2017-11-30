SARASOTA- Twinkling lights, enormous floats, and of course holiday cheer. The Sarasota Holiday Parade is a can’t-miss on the Suncoast this season.

An event running smoothly through careful planning behind-the-scenes.

“It’s all hands on–deck for The Sarasota Police Department during these major events. We expect 20 to 30–thousand people,” said Genevieve Judge, Public Information Officer of Sarasota Police Department.

Putting attendees’ safety as a top priority, Sarasota Police Department is kicking security up a notch… using 6,000 pound barricades, a generous donation from a former military service member, who prefers not to be named.

“He asked that we use them as a pedestrian safety type–thing. Our old barriers that were in place, were open and they had slits and we were worried about children being able to slip through them and get injured or somebody getting through them,” Judge said.

Making their first appearance at the Fourth of July fireworks at Marina Jack.

The barricades require a crane to be moved. SPD plans to place them along the parade route, covering 15 intersections.

Judge said, “In addition to the barriers, our officers will be at different posts, they’ll be in uniform. They’ll be out of uniform. We want our community to know that they’ll be safe and they’ll be protected.”

The parade kicks off at 7 Saturday night beginning on Main St and U.S. 301 and ending at J.D. Hamel Park.

Road closures begin Saturday morning at 7.