SARASOTA – Honorably discharged veterans of all eras can now apply for a new veteran’s ID card at no cost.

Congressman Vern Buchanan is the author of the Veterans Identification Card Act, and said in a statement on Wednesday official ID cards are available and can be obtained by visiting the Department of Veterans Affairs website.

The long boat key republican said in a statement quote “every veteran – past, present, and future – can now prove their military service without the added risk of identity theft.”

You can get your card at vet’s dot gov.