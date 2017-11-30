SARASOTA COUNTY-Mote Marine Laboratory is encouraging local scientists to send video and photos for the study of whale sharks.

The Herald Tribune says the Gulf States are among the hot spots to find the elusive animal.

Mote Marine Lab has been conducting research for more than 20 years on the whale shark.

Images submitted by scuba divers showcase the shark feeding on plankton.

With the footage, scientists conclude the giant fish stays in the same body of water throughout its travels.

Senior Scientist at Mote Marine Lab, Doctor Bob Hueter says during the research, there have been less than 100 sightings on the Suncoast.

But he says the relaxed behavior of this creature makes research easy.

“This is the largest animal on the planet that you can get very close to without being in any kind of danger. They’re very gentle animals very benign and wonderful animals to be with. This study is going on for twenty years because that’s the length of time that we’ve been getting these photos from around the world.”

Doctor Hueter also says photographs and videos taken under water are the most useful for research.

Information on where to upload photos and video whaleshark.org and Mote Marine Laboratory number 941-388-4441