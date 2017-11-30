MANATEE COUNTY- Almost 3 months after Hurricane Irma hit Manatee County, the end of storm debris collection is in sight.

“We have approximately 10 percent left and that includes some of the private roads,” Amy Pilson said. “Some of the C&D, some of the hangers and leaners, and some stumps, but all of that will be completed by December 18th.”

Manatee County Utilities Public Affairs Representative Amy Pilson says she appreciates the community’s patience.

“There have been some few that have been a little bit frustrated with the amount of time,” But I think most of that has come from the lack of information as to when it will be picked up.”

While people are frustrated with how long storm debris collection is taking, they’re finishing ahead of schedule and under budget.

Pilson says FEMA estimated 1.2 to 1.4 million cubic yards of debris, and so far they’ve collected about 540,000 cubic yards.

“Visually we had realized that it would probably be less than that, but we weren’t sure how much less until we got a little further into the process.”

The County now expects debris collection to cost about $13.2 million dollars, down from the original $27 million dollar projection.

“When you cut the amount in half of the amount of debris that your collecting,” Pilson said. “Of course you’re going to cut the cost in half as well.”

Pilson says residents should now follow regular waste collection regulations.

“At this time if you’ve got any yard waste or garbage it should be prepared as normal processes prior to storm,” Pilson said. “And we should be wrapping everything up here shortly.”

Sarasota County has started their second pass of debris collection, and expect that operation to be complete before Christmas.