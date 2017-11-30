VENICE- A local booster is giving the Venice Indian football team a piece of the pros.

“We decided the best thing that could help the kids is with the ability to them to have Breg leg braces like the professional athletes wear,” Sarasota Orthopedic Associates CEO, Doug Bardertscher, said.

But those braces aren’t cheap.

Bardertscher set up a way for every Venice lineman to own the equipment.

“A single brace could cost $600, but we provided the braces on both knees, and the kids that could pay were asked to pay $200.”

And those who couldn’t pay, were given the braces for free.

“They do a lot for us, they buy us new things,”

Venice player, Caleb Smith, said.

NFL equipment for high school football may seem unnecessary.

Orthopedic surgeon Julie Barre’ says no way.

Lineman are hit each play, putting them at high risk for injury.

“They’re doing more planting and twisting, and that’s typically how some of these multi ligament injuries occur is when your foot is planted on the ground and twisted,” Barre’ said.

Badertscher says the NFL equipment does more than protect… the braces help mentally, allowing lineman to hit their hardest, worrying less about injury.

“Enables him to play at a higher level, and less worry about injury, gives him confidence to play and exceed expectations and I do believe it’s helpful.