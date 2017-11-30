SARASOTA COUNTY-A new lease to redevelop the Lido Beach Pavilion and a new restaurant will continue as planned.

The Sarasota City Commission voted 3–2 against rescinding the approval Thursday night.

The herald tribune says the commission approved the original plan last week.

It was a ten year lease using four million in private funds to upgrade the pavilion and the pool while adding a splash pad for children.

Opponents say this is a sweet heart deal between business and government.

Former city commission candidate Martin Hyde says this decision is a bad deal.

“Reality is that government doesn’t terribly run most things in the private sector well. What they should do is they should hire consultants and they should use professionals to negotiate public private partnership because if they don’t this will happen time and time again.”

City Vice Mayor Liz Alpert says the deal does not allow the commission to back out.

“I think it’s clear that a contract was formed and if that’s the case the case law says that we don’t have a right to rescind the contract or the vote.”

Alpert says site plan approval still has to go through the public to weigh in on the plan.