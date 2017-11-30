A shocking case of animal cruelty leads to an arrest of a North Port man.

North Port Police arrested 62-yr-old Roman Shkraba on one felony count of animal abuse causing a cruel death and pain and suffering.

According to a Nort Port Police Department news release, on November 25th officers were called to the Shkraba’s North Port home where they found a twelve year old cocker spaniel named “Fluffy” suffering from stab wounds, a broken jaw, and other injuries Fluffy was later euthanized.

After an investigation Shkraba was arrested and charged.

He remains in Sarasota County Jail without bond.