VENICE-The Venice City council passes a new growth plan with a 5-2 vote.

It ends more than 2½ years of public meetings and comment on the document, which is designed to be the blueprint for city development for the next decade. According to the Herald Tribune, in contrast to the 2010 plan, the state offered little comment on the 2017 plan, none of it severe enough to form the basis of a challenge.

One major change that came out of input during state review is the inclusion of stronger language protecting floodplains.

A change that comes with the 2017 plan that caused the most criticism was altering the accepted level of service on city road ways from “C” to “D,” which will mirror Sarasota County ratings.